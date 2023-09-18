4.8-magnitude quake rocks Tuscany region of Italy

ROME: The Italian region of Tuscany was shaken by an earthquake early on Monday morning, with no injuries or damage reported so far, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) put the magnitude at 4.8 and located the epicentre near the municipality of Marradi, which lies just under 45 kilometres north-east of Florence.

According to the INGV, it is a “high seismic hazard” area.

The main quake at around 5:10am (0310 GMT) was followed by several weaker aftershocks.

There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake was felt in the city of Florence as well as in parts of the neighbouring eastern region of Emilia-Romagna, media reports said.

Schools in Marradi and other towns in the area were closed on Monday as a precaution. - Bernama