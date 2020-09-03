48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally at 56,908

SINGAPORE: Singapore preliminarily confirmed 48 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of infections in the republic to 56,908.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, of whom one is a Singapore permanent resident and one is a work pass holder,” the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its brief data released here.

The ministry said there were five imported cases and all had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

In the full data released late yesterday, the republic had classified 913 of the reported cases as imported, 2,220 as community cases and 53,727 involving dorm residents.

The ministry said 41 cases have been removed from the count of total confirmed cases as they were verified to be negative for Covid-19 following further investigation.

A total of 55,891 patients have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Meanwhile, 75 confirmed cases remain in hospital, but none in the intensive care unit.

A total of 867 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic.

Three new clusters were identified yesterday at Changi Lodge II of Tanah Merah Coast Road; North Coast Lodge of North Coast Avenue; and Toh Guan Dormitory of Toh Guan Road East.-Bernama