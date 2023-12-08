49 arrested for drug offence in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) announced on Saturday that it arrested 49 men for suspected drug offences at a hotel villa on Sentosa Island during a recent operation, reported Xinhua.

The 49 suspects are aged between 21 and 46, of whom 35 are Singaporeans, according to a statement by the CNB.

The statement noted that controlled drugs, including “ecstasy” and ketamine, and drug paraphernalia, were seized during the operation.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, the CNB added. -Bernama