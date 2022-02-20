5 dead, 6 injured in 2 fires in Philippine capital

MANILA: Five people were killed and six others injured when two fires tore through houses and a wet market in Metro Manila on Sunday morning, Philippine fire officials said.

According to Xinhua news agency, the Bureau of Fire Protection said four died and five injured in a fire that broke out at 9.48am local time in a crowded district in Manila City.

Firefighters put it out 45 minutes later.

A 76-year-old woman died in another fire that engulfed a wet market in Makati City around 4am local time on Sunday, it added. Firefighters rescued a girl unconscious on the site.

The bureau is still investigating the cause of the blazes. - Bernama