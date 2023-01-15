5 injured, including 2 children, after shooting in central London

LONDON: Five people, including two children between the ages of 7 and 12, were injured Saturday after shots were fired from a moving vehicle in central London.

The incident took place at 1.29 pm local time in the vicinity of St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road where a funeral was taking place in Euston.

Police responded with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Metropolitan Police said three women -- aged 48, 54 and 41 -- were taken to a central hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

A seven-year-old girl remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 12-year-old girl with a minor leg injury was discharged.

“At this early stage, there have not been any arrests,“ according to the latest statement from police.

Roads near the scene are still closed to traffic as of 9 pm. There is also increased police presence with an ambulance in the area.

“Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking,“ said Police Superintendent Ed Wells. - Bernama