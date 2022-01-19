5 killed in Spanish retirement home fire

MADRID: Five people have died and several were injured in a fire at a retirement home early Wednesday morning in the city of Valencia, eastern Spain, Xinhua reported, quoting local media which cited emergency services as saying.

According to a tweet by local firefighters, five people were found dead while 11 people were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation, and 70 residents were forced to be evacuated.

By the time the firefighters arrived at the residence, the fire had spread, affecting one wing of the building, Spanish news agency EFE reported, adding that the fire was contained around 1.20 am (0020 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to local media, initial investigation showed that a short circuit in an oxygen unit might have caused the fire. — Bernama