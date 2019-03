DAMASCUS: At least 50 people were killed on Monday by US-led airstrikes on the last Daesh stronghold in eastern Syria, reported Xinhua news agency, quoting state news agency Sana.

The airstrikes targeted the Daesh-held area in the town of Baghouz in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour province.

The report said most of the deaths were women and children.

This comes as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced Sunday resuming the fight against the last redoubt of the Daesh in eastern Syria after a deadline given to the Daesh and their families.

The deadline for the surrender of the Daesh militants and their family members ended on Sunday afternoon, after which the operation of the SDF resumed in the farmlands of Baghouz.

It’s worth noting that the SDF declared the last push against Daesh earlier in March, but later put it on hold to allow the Daesh and their family members to leave.

Thousands of people, including Daesh militants, left while others are still in the area refusing to surrender.

The Kurdish-led SDF with the backing of the US-led coalition has launched a crushing offensive to eliminate Daesh from the eastern Euphrates River region in eastern Syria since September last year.

The Daesh militants are now besieged in an area fewer than 2km² in the farmlands of Baghouz. — Bernama