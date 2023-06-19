5.1-magnitude quake hits Southern Myanmar

YANGON: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted southern Myanmar at about 8.10 am local time on Monday, the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) announced.

According to the DMH, the epicentre was determined to be 70 miles to the southeast of Pyapon town of Ayeyarwady Region.

“The quake’s epicentre is located at the sea bed. There is no potential to trigger tsunami,“ Yin Myo Min Htwe, deputy director from the earthquake division of the DMH told Xinhua, adding that tsunami can occur only when the quake magnitude is 6.5 and above.

No causalities or damages were reported as a result of the earthquake, he said.

Residents in some towns of Yangon Region reported that they have felt slight tremors.

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 15.5 degrees north latitude and 96.33 degrees east longitude, it said. - Bernama