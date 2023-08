JAKARTA: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck off Central Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

According to Xinhua, the earthquake occurred at 1.14 pm Jakarta time (0614 GMT) with its epicentre located 38 km southeast of the Buol district and a depth of 48 km under-land, the agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, it added. -Bernama