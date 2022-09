HONG KONG: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 81 km ENE of Mutsu, Japan at 00:51 GMT on Tuesday, reported Xinhua, quoting the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre, with a depth of 58.577 km, was initially determined to be at 41.5429 degrees north latitude and 142.1308 degrees east longitude. -Bernama