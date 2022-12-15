5.2-magnitude quake hits central Myanmar

YANGON: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck about 6.43 km east of Tada-U in Myanmar’s central Mandalay region at 3.16 am local time on Thursday, according to Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The epicentre, with a depth of 63 km, was initially determined to be at 21.81 degrees north latitude and 96.03 degrees east longitude.

The quake was strongly felt in the country’s Mandalay and Sagaing regions, and caused damage to some buildings in the provincial capital of Mandalay city, local media reported.

No report of casualties has been received, an official from Mandalay region’s fire service department told Xinhua. - Bernama