YANGON: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck about 33.8 km northeast of Mawlaik in Myanmar’s northwestern Sagaing Region at 4.18 am local time on Thursday, according to Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The epicentre, with a depth of 85 km, was initially determined to be at 23.84 degrees north latitude and 94.67 degrees east longitude, reported Xinhua.

Earlier this month, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit eastern Myanmar’s Shan State. - Bernama