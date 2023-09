BEIJING: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 263 km ESE of Ust’-Kamchatsk Staryy, Russia, at 2251 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre, with a depth of 11.4 km, was initially determined to be at 55.47 degrees north latitude and 166.47 degrees east longitude. - Reuters