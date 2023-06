JAKARTA: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit Indonesia’s eastern province Papua on Sunday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 12.52 Jakarta time, with its epicentre at 58 km southwest of Memberamo Raya Regency and a depth of 10 km under-land, Xinhua quoted the agency.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger a tsunami. - Bernama