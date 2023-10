NEW YORK: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 178 km SE of Kabalo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), at 19:00:26 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre, with a depth of 15.3 km, was initially determined to be at 7.30 degrees south latitude and 27.93 degrees east longitude. - Bernama