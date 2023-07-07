5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku earlier Friday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said, reported Xinhua.

The agency had earlier released the quake at 6.0 magnitude before revising it.

The earthquake happened at 12:13 am local time (1713 GMT), with its epicentre located at 207 km northwest of Tanimbar Islands district and a depth of 131 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, it added.-Bernama