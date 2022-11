BEIJING: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Medog County in Nyingchi City, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, at 1.01 pm Thursday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

According to Xinhua, the epicentre was monitored at 28.35 degrees north latitude and 94.48 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said. - Bernama