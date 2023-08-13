5.7-magnitude earthquake rocks northern Philippines

MANILA: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 rocked Batanes province in the northern Philippines on Sunday morning, reported Xinhua.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which occurred at 9:43 a.m. local time (0143 GMT), hit at a depth of 10 km, about 38 km southwest of Sabtang town.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but not cause damage. It added the quake was felt in Ilocos Norte province.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” -Bernama-Xinhua