5.9-magnitude offshore earthquake jolts southern Philippines

MANILA: An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 jolted Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to Xinhua, the institute said the quake, which occurred at 9.23 am local time, hit at a depth of 49 kilometres, about 54 kilometres southeast of Manay town in the province.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damages.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. - Bernama