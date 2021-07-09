5.9 magnitude quake hits California-Nevada border

LOS ANGELES: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near California's border with Nevada Thursday, rattling people in nearby cities including Sacramento, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The moderate, shallow quake in northern California hit around 50 miles (75 kilometers) away from Carson City in neighboring Nevada, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, and was followed by a series of minor tremors felt in parts of both western US states.

"Feeling an earthquake in Sacramento. This one lasted for probably 20 seconds, blinds and lamp shaking," tweeted San Francisco Chronicle journalist Dustin Gardiner.

The California governors' office emergency services division said it was "actively monitoring" the situation.

"While there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, this is a rapidly evolving situation and more details will emerge in the coming hours," it posted on Twitter.

The USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage from the quake based on its size and location. – AFP