JAKARTA: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku on Thursday, Xinhua quoted the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The agency reported the quake happened at 9.00 am Jakarta time (0200 GMT) with its epicentre being 131 km southwest of Maluku Tenggara (Southeast of Maluku) district, and at a depth of 154 km under the seabed.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, the agency said. - Bernama