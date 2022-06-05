59 undocumented Rohingya including five children found on island in Satun

SATUN: Some 59 hungry and weak undocumented Rohingya including five children were found on an island in southern province of Satun in Thailand, near the Malaysian border on Saturday, officials said.

Satun governor Ekkarat Leesen said enforcement officials found the starving 31 men, 23 women and five children in Koh Dong island, which is part of Tarutao National Marine Park.

“They were left on the island without food and drinks. They looked very weak from hunger and dehydration,” he said.

Ekkarat said initial investigation found that they were part of a group of 120 Rohingya who left Myanmar about two months ago before landing on the island about a week ago.

“We were informed they (Rohingya) paid RM5,000 (or in baht) to a syndicate to work in Malaysia... some of them had allegedly left the island (Koh Dong) and had entered Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy police chief and Director of the Center for the Protection of Children, Women, Families, Anti-Human Trafficking and Fisheries Sector Pol. Gen. Roy Ingkapairote said investigation is underway.

“Special units are set up to probe into the smuggling of undocumented Rohingya,” he said.

Local media reported that authorities are providing food and drinks to Rohingya on the island.

To date, all undocumented Rohingya had undergone Covid-19 screening. - Bernama