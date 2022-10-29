6 children killed in apparent murder-suicide at home in Oklahoma

HOUSTON: Six children, aged from one to 13 years, have been killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Thursday in Broken Arrow, south central US state of Oklahoma, authorities said Friday.

Two adult suspects were also found dead at the home, Xinhua quoted Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill as saying at a news conference, adding that guns have been recovered from the home.

A blaze had erupted Thursday afternoon in the rear of the home, and fire crews responded within minutes and found the dead inside, said Moore.

“At this time we do not believe that any of the victims died from the fire, however the final determination for the cause of death will be made by the medical examiner,“ Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said.

Broken Arrow is a suburban city about 15 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa, the second-largest city of Oklahoma. - Bernama