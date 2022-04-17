6 dead, 29 missing after boat capsized off Libyan coast: IOM

TRIPOLI: Six bodies have been found and 29 others remained missing after a wooden boat carrying 35 illegal migrants capsized off the Libya’s western coast, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Saturday.

IOM said the missing migrants were “presumed dead” in the Saturday incident that took place off the Libyan city of Sabratha, adding that a total of 53 migrants have been reported dead or missing over the past week.

“Human lives are the cost of inaction. Dedicated search and rescue capacity and a safe disembarkation mechanism are urgently needed to prevent further deaths and suffering,“ IOM said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

A total of 3,968 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya so far this year, including 375 women and 169 minors, according to IOM. - Bernama