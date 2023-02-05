6 dead, 30 injured after blinding dust storm causes huge pileups on Illinois highway

CHICAGO: Six people have been confirmed dead and more than 30 others were injured in a massive dust storm that caused pileups from vehicle crashes on a highway in US Midwest state of Illinois on Monday, reported Xinhua.

State police troopers responded to numerous crashes about 11 am Monday on both directions of Interstate-55 in Montgomery County, south of Springfield, capital of Illinois, Xinhua quoted the Chicago Tribune police report.

About 20 commercial motor vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars were involved in the crashes, including two tractor-trailers that caught fire.

The crashes were caused by “excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility,“ police said. Interstate-55 is currently shut down in both directions. - Bernama