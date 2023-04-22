6 killed, over 100 injured after tornado hits central Myanmar

YANGON: Six people were killed and 109 others injured after a deadly tornado hit central Myanmar on Friday, reported Xinhua quoting local authorities.

The tornado struck the villages in Lewe township of Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory at around 6:45 pm local time (GMT 1215) on Friday, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said.

“Six died on the spot and 109 others were injured due to the heavy winds. 16 of the injured were in critical condition,“ a local police officer told Xinhua on Saturday, adding that no more deaths were reported until this morning.

The death toll included two males and four females, the fire services department said, adding that more than 200 houses were also damaged due to the tornado.

The injured are being treated at the hospitals in Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, the fire services department said, adding that rescue operations are underway. - Bernama