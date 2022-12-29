6 people killed in S. Korea’s expressway tunnel fire

SEOUL: A total of six people died in a fire that engulfed a sound-proof tunnel of the second Gyeongin expressway in Gwacheon, about 20 km south of the capital Seoul, Xinhua quoted a Yonhap news agency report Thursday.

The fire, which began at about 1.49 pm local time (0449 GMT), was believed to have been caused by a collision between a bus and a truck and the flames quickly spread though the tunnel causing massive billows of smoke.

Around 20 more people were under treatment after inhaling toxic gas.

Firefighting authorities dispatched some 50 fire engines and equipment as well as about 140 firefighters to put out the fire.

The flames were almost brought under control at about 2.40 pm local time.

Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire as soon as it is under control. - Bernama