HONG KONG: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 108 km east of ‘Ohonua, Tonga at 04:33:41 GMT on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to Xinhua, the epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 21.4509 degrees south latitude and 173.9149 degrees west longitude. - Bernama