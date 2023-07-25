6.0-magnitude quake jolts off central Indonesian province

JAKARTA: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the East Nusa Tenggara province in central Indonesia on Tuesday morning, but did not trigger a tsunami, reported Xinhua, quoting the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

The agency reported the quake occurred at 7:25 a.m. Jakarta time (0025 GMT) with its epicentre located at 74 km northwest of North Central Timor Regency and a depth of 75 km under the seabed.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, according to the agency. - Bernama