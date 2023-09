NEW YORK: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 13 km ENE of Severo-Kurilsk, Russia, at 2049 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre, with a depth of 141.2 km, was initially determined to be at 50.70 degrees north latitude and 156.32 degrees east longitude. - Bernama