6.1-magnitude quake jolts east Indonesia

JAKARTA: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku on Thursday, but did not trigger giant waves, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

According to Xinhua, the earthquake, which occurred at 12.44 pm Jakarta time (0544 GMT), was centred 176 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district with a depth of 10 km under the seabed.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves, it added. -Bernama