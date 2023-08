NEW YORK: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 16 km N of Cumaral, Colombia, at 17:04:49 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

According to Xinhua, the epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 4.42 degrees north latitude and 73.51 degrees west longitude. - Bernama