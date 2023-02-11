6.3-magnitude quake jolts off central Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

JAKARTA: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked off East Nusa Tenggara province in central Indonesia on Thursday, but did not cause giant waves, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency BMKG said.​​​

The agency had first released the quake with a magnitude of 6.6 before revising it.

The earthquake, which centred on-land, hit at 04:04 am Jakarta time Thursday (2104 GMT Wednesday), the agency said.

According to Xinhua, the location of the epicentre was at 15 km southeast of Kupang city of the province and a depth of 25 km, it said.

The intensity of the quake was felt the hardest at IV to V MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Timor Tengah Selatan area, and some other areas experienced III and II MMI, the agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.

Some aftershocks classified as at the weak level followed the main shock, it added.

However, the tremors leave minor damages on several houses and office buildings in Kupang city and beyond, according to Gani Losa Manisa, the head of the emergency unit of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.

“So far, there are several office buildings of the provincial administration and a district administration slightly damaged, yet there are no reports of those injured or casualties,“ he told Xinhua via phone.

The risk assessment has been continuing after the quake hit, he added.-Bernama-Xinhua