HONG KONG: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted Mindanao, the Philippines, at 11:21:49 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre, with a depth of 129.9 km, was initially determined to be at 5.38 degrees north latitude and 126.21 degrees east longitude. -Bernama