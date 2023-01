NEW YORK: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 jolted 24 km SW of Campo Gallo, Argentina at 22:09:39 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

According to Xinhua, the epicentre, with a depth of 610.671 km, was initially determined to be at 26.7209 degrees south latitude and 63.0394 degrees west longitude. - Bernama