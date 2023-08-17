7 automakers in S.Korea to recall some 136,000 vehicles

SEOUL: Seven local and foreign automakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 136,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Kia Corp will recall 81,608 units of Sorento HEV for faulty parts of the front seat belt as well as 28,858 units of two models, including Sorento, to fix the turn signal lever, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, reported Xinhua.

Hyundai Motor will recall 11,148 units of G90 for defective parts of the front seat belt and 18 units of XCIENT FCEV for a defect in the air tank brake hose.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 10,674 units of 22 models, including the E350 4MATIC, for faulty parts in the fuel pump.

Ford Sales & Service Korea will recall 1,843 vehicles of MKC for battery sensor design errors and 312 units of Ranger Wildtrak for safety lock indication errors.

Jaguar Land Rover Korea will recall 1,068 vehicles of six models for the poor operation of headlights, while Nissan Korea will recall 770 units of LEAF in a vehicle control software error.

BMW Korea will recall 218 units of two models, including 740i, for emergency flashing lights’ non-compliance with safety standards as well as 91 vehicles of iX1 xDrive30 for poor assembly in the drive shaft. Vehicle owners can visit repair and service centers to replace faulty parts free of charge. -Bernama