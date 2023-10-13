7 dead in accident with smuggling van in Bavaria

MUNICH: At least seven people were killed and several others were injured in a traffic accident involving a suspected migrant smuggling van in southern Bavaria, the police said, reported German news agency (dpa).

The crowded van, which had more than 20 people inside, ran off the road early Friday while trying to evade police.

All passengers, including children, were at least slightly wounded, with some of them suffering serious injuries. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

The incident took place on Germany’s A94 motorway near the Ampfing/Waldkraiburg junction, near the Austrian border.

The van had attracted the attention of federal police patrols. The driver accelerated sharply in an attempt to avoid police checks when the incident occurred.

Emergency services vehicles and the fire brigade were at the scene.

The road towards Munich was completely closed.

The public prosecutor’s office said an investigation has been opened into possible homicide. - Bernama