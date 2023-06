CHENGDU: Seven people have been unaccounted for after landslides hit a county in southwest China’s Sichuan province in the wee hours of Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

Due to heavy rainfall, landslides occurred in Miansi and Weizhou townships in Wenchuan County, the county’s emergency management bureau said.

As of 10:32 am Tuesday, over 900 people had been relocated. Over 400 rescue workers are searching for the missing.-Bernama