7 trafficked Myanmar victims repatriated from UAE

YANGON: Seven Myanmar women trafficked to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been rescued and repatriated to Myanmar, Xinhua quoted the state-run Myanmar News Agency report Saturday, citing the Myanmar police force.

They arrived in Yangon on Friday with cooperation between the two countries’ police forces including Interpol National Central Bureau (Abu Dhabi), it said.

According to an investigation, a trafficking ring of Myanmar nationals living in Dubai persuaded the victims to get high-paid jobs in Dubai, and planned to sell them to other countries, said the report.

The victims arrived in Dubai over three months ago without getting a job and were locked in a small room before they escaped recently.

Police rescued the victims after their Facebook live appealing for help went viral, it said.

Three suspects, a Myanmar national living in Dubai and two others from Yangon, who are in connection with the case, were arrested, the report said. - Bernama