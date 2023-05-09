76 killed, 95 injured on National Day holiday in Vietnam

HANOI: In the four-day National Day holiday, Vietnam faced 125 traffic accidents which left 76 people dead and 95 others injured, said the country’s traffic police division, reported Xinhua.

Most of them occurred on roads, with two train accidents resulting in three deaths, the department said on Monday.

Compared to last year, when the National Day holiday also lasted four days from Sept 1 to Sept 4, there were 46 more accidents and 28 more fatalities.

According to the traffic police department, this year they have dealt with around 35,000 cases of violations across the country, slapped total fines amounting to 72 billion Vietnamese dong (US$2.99 million), impounded 520 cars and 12,000 motorbikes, and revoked 7,200 licences.

More than 11,400 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam last year, killing 6,384 people and injuring over 7,800, official data showed. -Bernama