8 Mexican soldiers held over disappearance of 43 students in 2014

MEXICO CITY: Mexican police have arrested a group of soldiers suspected to be involved in the disappearance of 43 students who went missing nearly a decade ago, reported German news agency (dpa).

On Monday, Alejandro Encinas, secretary of state for human rights in the Ministry of Interior, said on Twitter that eight soldiers had been taken into custody.

Four other members of the armed forces are already in pre-trial detention, including a commander who allegedly ordered the murder of six of the young men.

The soldiers allegedly cooperated with corrupt police in kidnapping 43 young men studying at a rural teacher training college in Ayotzinapa in September 2014.

The students were allegedly handed over to the crime syndicate Guerreros Unidos for reasons that are not known.

Bone fragments from only three of the young men have been found and identified so far.

In August last year, a commission classified the crime as a state crime due to the alleged involvement of authorities and security forces.-Bernama