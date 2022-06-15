8 people die in cafe fire in Iran

TEHRAN: Eight people lost their lives in a fire that broke out late Tuesday in Iran’s capital.

An explosion occurred followed by a fire during a birthday party at a cafe in Tehran’s Shahriar suburb, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency,

Four children were among the dead, said Iran’s Red Crescent Society.

Three children, three women, and a man died at the scene, and a three-year-old boy died in the hospital.

The Shahriar Prosecutor’s Office said the cafe is located in a basement and that a helium balloon burst into flames, according to preliminary findings.

After the cafe caught fire, people fled to the kitchen in the back but suffocated from the smoke. — Bernama