9 dead, 20 injured in stampede at Guatemala concert

GUATEMALA CITY: At least nine people died and about 20 were injured after a stampede at the end of a concert celebrating Guatemalan Independence Day in the western city of Quetzaltenango on Thursday, the local Red Cross confirmed, reported Xinhua.

According to its reports on social media, the Guatemalan Red Cross and volunteer firefighters helped more than 20 injured people transporting them to hospital.

The stampede occurred at one of the exits of the fairgrounds at the end of the outdoor concert, and Guatemalan authorities are investigating the cause.

September 15 marks the 201st anniversary of the independence from Spain of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. - Bernama