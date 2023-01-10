9 dead in Zimbabwe mine collapse

HARARE: Nine miners were confirmed dead after a shaft in a Zimbabwean gold mine collapsed on Friday.

The nation’s Mines Minister Soda Zhemi said other miners narrowly escaped, reported Anadolu Agency.

“Immediately after the collapse, 13 people managed to get out of the mine unharmed,“ he told reporters on Saturday.

President of Zimbabwe Miners Federation, Henrietta Rushwaya, said four bodies were retrieved Saturday and five others remain stuck under the rubble.

The tragedy occurred in Chegutu, more than 100 kilometres west of the national capital of Harare. - Bernama