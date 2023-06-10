9 killed in 2 separate shootings in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: Two separate shootings in Rio de Janeiro and Bahia state on Thursday left nine dead, local media said, reported Xinhua.

In Rio de Janeiro, three doctors were shot dead on the tourist beach of Barra da Tijuca in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the report, three shooters exited a car and opened fire on the victims, killing three and wounding another.

The attackers may have mistaken one of the physicians for a member of the local militia, said the reports.

Meanwhile, six people from the same family, including one pregnant woman and a five-year-old girl, were killed Thursday morning in the municipality of Jequie, south of Bahia, by shooters who invaded their home.

Last year, Jequie was the most violent city in Brazil among cities with more than 100,000 residents, with 88.8 violent fatalities per 100,000 people. - Bernama