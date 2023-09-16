9 killed in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Nine members of a family, including a bridegroom, died on Friday night in a road accident in the Ghotki district of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, police said.

According to highway patrolling police, a vehicle carrying nine family members was hit by a container-mounted trailer in the Rwanti rural area at the Sukkur-Multan Motorway in Ghotki.

Police, rescue teams, and local residents rushed to the site and retrieved three bodies and six injured from the wholly destroyed vehicle. However, all the wounded passengers succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital, added the police.

Xinhua reported, quoting the police, that the ill-fated family hailed from Babarloi town of Khairpur district of Sindh and was travelling to eastern Punjab province for a marriage ceremony when they encountered the accident.

Police attributed the tragic accident to the over-speeding of both vehicles and registered a case against the trailer driver.-Bernama