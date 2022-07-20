ZAGREB: About 90 people in Croatia die of accidental drowning every year, according to Croatian news agency (HINA).

Drowning is the second cause of death among children, HINA reported the Croatian Red Cross (HCK) as saying on Wednesday.

The HCK, it added has the largest pool of qualified rescuers in the country.

Croatia will mark World Drowning Prevention Day on July 24 to 25.

HCK’s experience shows that drowning occurs most often due to the inability to swim, alcohol, jumping into the water where its depth has not been checked, entering the water while the body is warm, disregarding instructions and safety signs on beaches, and letting children in the water without supervision.

At the world level, 26 persons drown every hour, it added. - Bernama