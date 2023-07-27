Actor Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault charges

BIRMINGHAM: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who had been facing allegations of sexual assault on four men, was cleared of all charges on Wednesday.

The jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court returned not guilty verdicts for nine sexual offence charges, which he was accused of committing between 2004 and 2013, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Hollywood star, who was granted unconditional bail at the start of trial, had denied all the charges.

Speaking to the media outside the courthouse, the 64-year-old said he was “humbled” and thanked the jury for their deliberations.

“I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence, all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision,” he said. - Bernama