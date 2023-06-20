Afghan police destroy 80 acres of poppy farms

SHIBERGHAN: Afghan police have destroyed around 80 acres of poppy farms and hashish in Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province over the past two months, an official said on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

“Over the past two months, during a series of operations, we have destroyed 80 acres of poppy farms and hashish in seven districts of Jawzjan province, including six acres of hashish farms,“ provincial director of counter-narcotics, Mohammad Yunus Akhundzada, said.

In similar operations against illicit crops, police destroyed around 600 acres of poppy farms in three provinces several weeks ago.

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of Afghan caretaker administration, issued a decree in April last year banning the cultivation, processing and trafficking of illegal crops, including poppy.-Bernama