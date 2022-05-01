Afghans celebrate Eid al-Fitr in heightened security measures

KABUL: “We have offered our Eid al-Fitr prayers in a peaceful environment today,“ said Fakhrudin, a 35-year-old Kabul resident.

War-torn Afghanistan under the Taliban-run administration on Sunday celebrated Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan.

According to Xinhua news agency, although no security incident has been reported across the war-torn country so far today, the war-weary Afghans celebrated the Eid al-Fitr amid hope and frustration as security personnel have arranged foolproof security measures around all mosques in Kabul and other cities.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran has assured the public that security arrangements are tight and Eid al-Fitr prayers have been offered a peaceful environment.

“We have experienced war and miseries over the past 40 years. We need peace, happiness and prosperity to forget the past desolation,“ Fakhrudin told Xinhua outside a mosque where he offered his prayer.

Some Afghan cities, including the capital city Kabul, have experienced deadly terrorist attacks recently, even inside mosques, in the shape of bomb blasts that claimed scores of lives.

On Friday, a blast ripped through a mosque in Kabul, killing at least 10 persons and injuring dozens others.

Following the US-led forces withdrawal and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the war practically ended in the country, which has been widely welcomed by Afghans.

“Today is a joyful day for all the Muslims, and I congratulate Eid al-Fitr to all Muslims across the globe and also pray for the return of lasting peace and security to our country Afghanistan,“ Nawedullah Afzali told Xinhua.

Afzali, 40, who came from the northern Badakhshan province to offer Eid al-Fitr prayer at the historic Shah-e-Doshamshira mosque here in Kabul, expressed his hatred towards war.

“This is my wish to see we Afghans get united and stop shedding our blood,“ Afzali said.

Prayer leaders in their sermons have also prayed for the returning viable peace in their country, besides calling upon Afghans from all walks of life to get united and help rebuild the war-ravaged Afghanistan. - Bernama